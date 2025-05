The first Waynesville Street Faire of 2025 happened on Main St. on Saturday, May 10. Featured activities included shopping from vendors, kids’ activities, food trucks and live music. Hosted by the Waynesville Merchants Association and Waynesville Area Arts Council, the recurring event will return on June 14, July 12, Aug. 9, Sept. 13 and Dec. 7. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER