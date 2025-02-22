PHOTOS: Flavors of the Dayton German Club bier tasting

The Dayton Liederkranz-Turner German Club hosted its Flavors of the Dayton German Club bier tasting fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, at their clubhouse, located at 1400 E. 5th St. in the St. Anne’s Hill Historic District. Thirteen samples of German beers were featured at the ticketed event along with German food, a silent auction and 50/50 raffle. A percentage of the event’s proceeds went to support the club’s upcoming trip to Germany in 2026. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER