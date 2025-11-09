PHOTOS: Four Winds Great Miami Indigenous Fashion Show at the Dayton Arcade

The first Four Winds Great Miami Indigenous Fashion Show happened in The Tank inside the Dayton Arcade on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. Conceived and spearheaded by published model and makeup artist Ruby Redfox Irwin, a member of the Haliwa-Saponi tribe, the show featured five designers, 25 models and 12 ladies from the Native American Women Warriors. The sold-out event also featured an artisan faire plus an immersive experience during intermission focusing on Native American traditions. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER