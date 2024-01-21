PHOTOS: Freed Will exhibit at Dayton Metro Library

Freed Will: The Randolph Freedpeople from Slavery to Settlement is a traveling exhibition on display until March 1, 2024 at the Dayton Metro Library’s Main Branch at 215 E. Third St. in downtown Dayton. Curated by the National Afro-American Museum and Cultural Center in Wilberforce, the exhibit tells the story of one of the largest emancipations in American history when nearly 400 formerly enslaved people journeyed from Charlotte County, Virginia to Ohio’s Miami Valley. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER