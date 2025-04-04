PHOTOS: Front Street's 60th anniversary First Friday art hop VIP Tour

Front Street, Dayton’s art and culture hub founded in 1965, is celebrating 60 years in 2025. During the First Friday Art Hop on April 4, Front Street owner Richard Lundin gave a VIP guided tour during the event. Studios, galleries and artists featured in this photo gallery are as follows: Clarice Moore’s “Color! A Celebration of Life” opening reception in the main gallery, Daniel Wells (Brick City Artworks), Victor Nigro (Studio V Arts & Oddities), Rachel Botting of Avid Creative and Wendy Wagener-Harris of Cathartic Slant (Diad Studio & Gallery), Abiona Venée (AV Glass), Yellow Springs-based band The Electric Beige at Vagabond Studio & Gallery, Erich Reith and the Central State University Student Art Show opening reception featuring First Place winner Christian Dorsey. The tour also showcased the history of Front Street’s buildings, constructed circa 1850 for Mead Paper with a look at the original canal system built by the Dayton Hydraulic Co. that ran under Building 200 plus the original boiler system manufactured by The Gem City Boiler Co. In 1907, Mercantile Corporation started manufacturing envelopes at this location employing over 400 women. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER