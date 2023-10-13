PHOTOS: Garage fire in Dayton spreads, sparks fires at 3 nearby structures

1 / 5
Dayton crews responded to a garage fire Friday, Oct. 13, 2013, in the alley behind North Irwin Street and North Harbine Avenue that spread to nearby structures. JIM NOELKER/STAFF
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top