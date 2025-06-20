PHOTOS: Gary Sinese at the Vandalia Flight Fest

The Dayton Air Show hosted the first Vandalia Flight Fest on the grounds of the Vandalia Recreation Center on Friday, June 20, 2025. Attendees of the free event had meet-and-greet opportunities with the United States Air Force Thunderbirds pilots and crew plus Top Gun Maverick and Iceman impersonators. The Lt. Dan Band, featuring actor Gary Sinise on bass guitar, headlined the festival along with a performance by the Vandalia-Butler High School Marching Aviators. Food trucks, vendors, community partners, a beer truck and kids’ area were also featured at the event. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER