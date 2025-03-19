PHOTOS: Guests feel the love at the Courtyard at Centerville Sweetheart Soiree

Courtyard at Centerville Sweetheart Soiree
Courtyard at Centerville Sweetheart Soiree
Courtyard at Centerville Sweetheart Soiree
Courtyard at Centerville Sweetheart Soiree
Courtyard at Centerville Sweetheart Soiree
Courtyard at Centerville Sweetheart Soiree
1 / 6
The Courtyard at Centerville held a Sweetheart Soiree on Thursday, Feb. 12. Attendees ate a meal, and a live band performed late in the evening. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF