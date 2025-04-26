PHOTOS: Halfway to Halloween Fest at Yellow Cab Tavern

HorrorShock Records hosted the first Halfway to Halloween Fest at Yellow Cab Tavern, located at 700 E. 4th St. in downtown Dayton on Saturday, April 26, 2025. The event was a one-night horror rock spectacle packed with live music and killer vendors that brought the spirit of October to spring. Bands featured in this gallery are as follows: Chicago-based First Jason, featuring Ari Lehman, the original Jason Vorhees from the first Friday the 13th movie and Dayton-based Bat Thorn. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER