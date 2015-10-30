BreakingNews
Man killed in shooting during Harrison Twp. break-in ID’d
dayton-daily-news logo
X

PHOTOS: Historic images of the Dayton Daily News from the archives

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top