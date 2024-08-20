PHOTOS: Joe Bonamassa live at Fraze Pavilion

Los Angeles and Nashville-based blues rock guitarist/singer/songwriter Joe Bonamassa made a stop on his Blues Deluxe Summer Tour at Fraze Pavilion in Kettering on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
