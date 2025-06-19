PHOTOS: Juneteenth 2025 Commemoration & Concert featuring Goapele at Levitt Pavilion

Oakland, California-based R&B/Soul singer/songwriter Goapele played a free concert at Levitt Pavilion in downtown Dayton on Thursday, June 19, 2025, to celebrate Juneteenth. The evening’s festivities included a community curated ceremony and commemoration that featured world renowned DJAPO Cultural Arts Institute African Dance and Drumming, a Black Music Month tribute by Premium Blend, a performance by DCDC (Dayton Contemporary Dance Company), poetry readings, a set by DJ SKNO, food trucks, face painting and more. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER