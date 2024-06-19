BreakingNews
Ohio Rep. aims to commemorate freed slaves who were denied their legal property in 1840s

PHOTOS: Kettering's 2024 Juneteenth Festival at Fraze Pavilion

The City of Kettering celebrated Juneteenth with a community festival and concert by Dayton’s own The Luv Locz Experiment at Fraze Pavilion on Wednesday, June 19, 2024. Some of the featured activities during the free event included a performance by Invade CHH, food trucks, local vendors and organizations, crafts for kids, and martial arts demonstrations by students of Hill’s Impact Martial Arts. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
