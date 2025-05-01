PHOTOS: Levitt Pavilion 2025 season announcement concert with Subterranean

Dayton’s own Subterranean played a concert on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at Levitt Pavilion in downtown Dayton in celebration of Levitt’s Eichelberger 2025 Season Announcement of 38 free concerts. The evening kicked off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the venue’s new concession stand, constructed from repurposed shipping containers. The mural on the exterior of the concession stand was designed by Amy Deal and painted by Atalie Gagnet. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER