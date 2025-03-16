PHOTOS: LivingHERstory Women Strong Reception at African American Visual Arts Guild

An opening reception for the “LivingHERstory” exhibition by the artists of “Women Strong” was hosted by the African American Visual Artists Guild in their second-floor space at Central State University’s Dayton campus, located at 840 Germantown St., on Sunday, March 16, 2025. Featuring work by Diana Barr, Yvette Walker Dalton, Audrey Davis, Lois Fortson, Cydnie King, Janet Lasley, Nasrin Majidi, Marsha Pippenger, Frances Turner and Elyssa Wortzman, the exhibition can be viewed until Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. until May 2. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER