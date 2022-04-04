Breaking: 1 in critical condition, suspect detained in shooting near RTA hub in Dayton

PHOTOS: Man shot near RTA hub in downtown Dayton

South Jefferson Street Shooting
South Jefferson Street Shooting
South Jefferson Street Shooting
South Jefferson Street Shooting
South Jefferson Street Shooting
1 / 5
A man is in critical condition after being shot on South Jefferson Street in Dayton Monday afternoon November 11, 2024. Dayton police arrived in minutes and helped the victim. A suspect is in custody. JIM NOELKER/STAFF