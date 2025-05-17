PHOTOS: NATO Neighborhood Party in Historic South Park

Dayton’s Historic South Park hosted the NATO Nations Neighborhood Party on Saturday, May 17, 2025. Attendees of the ticketed event visited five homes in the neighborhood transformed into South Park versions of Germany, Slovenia, Greece, England and Canada to sample an appetizer and beverage from the country the home represents. Children also received a passport book to get stamped at all the participating homes. Proceeds from the event went towards funding safety, beautification and improvement projects in the neighborhood. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER