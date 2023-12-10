PHOTOS: Newly listed home has view of pond and Pipe Stone Golf Club

A wrap-around covered porch with pond views offers a warm invitation into a custom-built home in the PipeStone Golf Club community of Miamisburg. Listed for $599,900 by Mel Rutherford of M R Real Estate, the two-story house at 1 Berwick Court has about 4,198 square feet of living space. The corner property has a curved driveway that leads to the three-car garage with one oversized bay door for recreational vehicles. PHOTOS COURTESY OF DAYTON REALTORS. To see other listed homes, visit DaytonDailyNews.com/homes.
