PHOTOS: Ohayocon 2026 at the Dayton Convention Center

The 26th annual Ohayocon, the largest anime convention in the Midwest, happened at the Dayton Convention Center in downtown Dayton from Friday, Jan. 30 to Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026. “Ohayo” means good morning in Japanese and has the same pronunciation as the state of Ohio. The three-day event featured cosplay competitions, vendors, video game tournaments, panels and more. Here’s a look at highlights from Saturday. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER