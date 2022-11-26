BreakingNews
Beavercreek Walmart shooting injures 4, shooter dead: What we know now

PHOTOS: Ohio State vs. Michigan through the years

1 / 91
Ohio State defensive back Lathan Ransom, right, interferes with Michigan receiver Cornelius Johnson during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top