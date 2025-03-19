Breaking: Dayton Arcade fire affects iHeartMEDIA, Table 33 restaurant, 1 residential unit

PHOTOS: Police investigate after officer shoots suspect

Hoover and Miller officer-involved shooting
Hoover and Miller officer-involved shooting
Hoover and Miller officer-involved shooting
Hoover and Miller officer-involved shooting
Hoover and Miller officer-involved shooting
Hoover and Miller officer-involved shooting
Hoover and Miller officer-involved shooting
1 / 7
Police investigate after an officer-involved shooting Thursday, June 12, 2025. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF