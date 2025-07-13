PHOTOS: Porsche and Packards at America's Packard Museum

The first Porsche and Packards car show was held at America's Packard Museum, located at 420 S. Ludlow St. in downtown Dayton on Sunday, July 13, 2025. A collaboration between the museum, Euro Classics and the White Allen European Auto Group, Franklin St. was closed to traffic for attendees to view over 100 Porsches and Packards in the free-to-enter car show. A Cut Above – Schnitzel & More was the featured food truck. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER