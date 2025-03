Base Camp Outdoors Co., an outdoor retail company located at 420 E. 1st St. in downtown Dayton, hosted Puppy Yoga with Adopt a Pit on Saturday, March 22, 2025. Proceeds from the ticketed event, led by yoga instructor Anna Shearer, went to benefit the Adopt a Pit rescue. The puppies who were present at the event are available for adoption. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER