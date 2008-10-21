PHOTOS: Scenes from the 2024 Montgomery County Fair

1 / 19
The favorite Montgomery County Fair food for Jan Gruber is deep fired cauliflower. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top