PHOTOS: Second Story Secrets tour in downtown Troy

Troy Community Works hosted the Second Story Secrets tour in downtown Troy on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. Attendees of the ticketed self-guided tour visited rarely seen secret spaces and learned about the history of downtown buildings. Stops included the Troy Foundation, the Miami County Courthouse’s new restored Grand Municipal Courtroom, The Mayflower, Cherry Street Bottle Shop, IOOF Building, Mayo’s Hall, and the First Presbyterian Church’s Underground Railroad tunnel. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER