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PHOTOS: See the rekindle of Fuyao Glass America plant fire

Credit: Bryant Billing

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Flames and smoke have rekindled Tuesday from the rooftop of Fuyao Glass America several times.

The first started around 8:30 p.m. Sunday at the Moraine plant.

The fire at Fuyao Glass America rekindled shortly before noon on Tuesday, March 24. While firefighters have been working at the site since it first caught fire Sunday night, they had been focusing on hotspots before a large rekindling caused black smoke to rise that was visible for miles. The building that caught fire was Fuyao's coating facility, which was still in the finishing stages of construction. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

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Credit: Bryant Billing

The fire at Fuyao Glass America rekindled shortly before noon on Tuesday, March 24. While firefighters have been working at the site since it first caught fire Sunday night, they had been focusing on hotspots before a large rekindling caused black smoke to rise that was visible for miles. The building that caught fire was Fuyao's coating facility, which was still in the finishing stages of construction. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

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The fire at Fuyao Glass America rekindled shortly before noon on Tuesday, March 24. While firefighters have been working at the site since it first caught fire Sunday night, they had been focusing on hotspots before a large rekindling caused black smoke to rise that was visible for miles. The building that caught fire was Fuyao's coating facility, which was still in the finishing stages of construction. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

icon to expand image

The fire at Fuyao Glass America rekindled shortly before noon on Tuesday, March 24. While firefighters have been working at the site since it first caught fire Sunday night, they had been focusing on hotspots before a large rekindling caused black smoke to rise that was visible for miles. The building that caught fire was Fuyao's coating facility, which was still in the finishing stages of construction. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

icon to expand image

Credit: Bryant Billing

The fire at Fuyao Glass America rekindled shortly before noon on Tuesday, March 24. While firefighters have been working at the site since it first caught fire Sunday night, they had been focusing on hotspots before a large rekindling caused black smoke to rise that was visible for miles. The building that caught fire was Fuyao's coating facility, which was still in the finishing stages of construction. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

icon to expand image

Credit: Bryant Billing

The fire at Fuyao Glass America rekindled shortly before noon on Tuesday, March 24. While firefighters have been working at the site since it first caught fire Sunday night, they had been focusing on hotspots before a large rekindling caused black smoke to rise that was visible for miles. The building that caught fire was Fuyao's coating facility, which was still in the finishing stages of construction. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

icon to expand image

Credit: Bryant Billing

The fire at Fuyao Glass America rekindled shortly before noon on Tuesday, March 24. While firefighters have been working at the site since it first caught fire Sunday night, they had been focusing on hotspots before a large rekindling caused black smoke to rise that was visible for miles. The building that caught fire was Fuyao's coating facility, which was still in the finishing stages of construction. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

icon to expand image

The fire at Fuyao Glass America rekindled shortly before noon on Tuesday, March 24. While firefighters have been working at the site since it first caught fire Sunday night, they had been focusing on hotspots before a large rekindling caused black smoke to rise that was visible for miles. The building that caught fire was Fuyao's coating facility, which was still in the finishing stages of construction. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

icon to expand image

The fire at Fuyao Glass America rekindled shortly before noon on Tuesday, March 24. While firefighters have been working at the site since it first caught fire Sunday night, they had been focusing on hotspots before a large rekindling caused black smoke to rise that was visible for miles. The building that caught fire was Fuyao's coating facility, which was still in the finishing stages of construction. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

icon to expand image

Credit: Bryant Billing

Firefighters continued to battle the remnants of a huge fire at the Fuyao Glass America plant in Moraine on Tuesday, March 24, 2026. The fire first started on Sunday and could be seen for miles originally. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

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Firefighters continued to battle the remnants of a huge fire at the Fuyao Glass America plant in Moraine on Tuesday, March 24, 2026. The fire first started on Sunday and could be seen for miles originally. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

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Fuyao Glass America is primarily located at 800 Fuyao Avenue, Moraine, in between N. Springboro Pike and Kettering Boulevard, which serves as its main manufacturing facility and office address. A second key location for its operations is situated at 2801 W. Stroop Road, Moraine. STAFF

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