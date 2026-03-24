PHOTOS: See the rekindle of Fuyao Glass America plant fire

Flames and smoke have rekindled Tuesday from the rooftop of Fuyao Glass America several times.
The first started around 8:30 p.m. Sunday at the Moraine plant.
Credit: Bryant Billing
Credit: Bryant Billing
Credit: Bryant Billing
Credit: Bryant Billing
Credit: Bryant Billing
Credit: Bryant Billing
Credit: Bryant Billing
Credit: Bryant Billing
Credit: Bryant Billing
Credit: Bryant Billing
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