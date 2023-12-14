PHOTOS: Shadrack's Christmas Wonderland at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds

Shadrack's Christmas Wonderland is a ticketed drive-through light display held nightly at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds through Jan. 7, 2024. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
