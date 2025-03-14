Breaking: OSHP seeking suspect vehicle that hit, killed 66-year-old woman crossing Trotwood street

PHOTOS: Smoke, flames showing through roof in New Carlisle house fire

Milton Carlisle fire
Milton Carlisle fire
Milton Carlisle fire
1 / 3
Heavy smoke and flames were reported at a house on Milton Carlisle Road in New Carlisle on Friday, March 14, 2025. BILL LACKEY/STAFF