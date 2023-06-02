Breaking: Busy Kettering roadway has lanes closed until water main break repaired near Community Golf Course

PHOTOS: Sneak peek inside Bella Sorella Pizza in Clayton

Bella Sorella Pizza
Bella Sorella Pizza
Bella Sorella Pizza
Bella Sorella Pizza
Bella Sorella Pizza
Bella Sorella Pizza
Bella Sorella Pizza
Bella Sorella Pizza
Bella Sorella Pizza
Bella Sorella Pizza
1 / 10
Bella Sorella Pizza is opening for dinner service only Sept. 12-15 at 1405 Esther Price Way in Clayton. NATALIE JONES/STAFF