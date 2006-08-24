Breaking: Dayton man arrested for WNBA sex-toy throwing at New York Liberty game

PHOTOS: The Greene Town Center opening in 2006

Greene Town Center opening 2006 Beavercreek
Greene Town Center opening 2006 Beavercreek
Greene Town Center opening 2006 Beavercreek
Greene Town Center opening 2006 Beavercreek
Greene Town Center opening 2006 Beavercreek
Greene Town Center opening 2006 Beavercreek
Greene Town Center opening 2006 Beavercreek
Greene Town Center opening 2006 Beavercreek
Greene Town Center opening 2006 Beavercreek
Greene Town Center opening 2006 Beavercreek
Greene Town Center opening 2006 Beavercreek
Greene Town Center opening 2006 Beavercreek
Greene Town Center opening 2006 Beavercreek
Greene Town Center opening 2006 Beavercreek
Greene Town Center opening 2006 Beavercreek
Greene Town Center opening 2006 Beavercreek
Greene Town Center opening 2006 Beavercreek
Greene Town Center opening 2006 Beavercreek
Greene Town Center opening 2006 Beavercreek
Greene Town Center opening 2006 Beavercreek
Greene Town Center opening 2006 Beavercreek
Greene Town Center opening 2006 Beavercreek
Greene Town Center opening 2006 Beavercreek
Greene Town Center opening 2006 Beavercreek
Greene Town Center opening 2006 Beavercreek
Greene Town Center opening 2006 Beavercreek
Greene Town Center opening 2006 Beavercreek
Greene Town Center opening 2006 Beavercreek
Greene Town Center opening 2006 Beavercreek
Greene Town Center opening 2006 Beavercreek
Greene Town Center opening 2006 Beavercreek
Greene Town Center opening 2006 Beavercreek
Greene Town Center opening 2006 Beavercreek
Greene Town Center opening 2006 Beavercreek
Greene Town Center opening 2006 Beavercreek
Greene Town Center opening 2006 Beavercreek
Greene Town Center opening 2006 Beavercreek
Greene Town Center opening 2006 Beavercreek
Greene Town Center opening 2006 Beavercreek
Greene Town Center opening 2006 Beavercreek
Greene Town Center opening 2006 Beavercreek
Greene Town Center opening 2006 Beavercreek
Greene Town Center opening 2006 Beavercreek
Greene Town Center opening 2006 Beavercreek
Greene Town Center opening 2006 Beavercreek
Greene Town Center opening 2006 Beavercreek
Greene Town Center opening 2006 Beavercreek
Greene Town Center opening 2006 Beavercreek
Greene Town Center opening 2006 Beavercreek
Greene Town Center opening 2006 Beavercreek
Greene Town Center opening 2006 Beavercreek
1 / 51
Members of the VFW Post 8312 of Beavercreek raise the colors during Thursday's grand opening of The Greene in Beavercreek. Staff photo by Chris Stewart