Breaking: ‘Peace Blossoms’ mural by Ching Chung pays homage to city’s historic role in Dayton Peace Accords

Photos: The Old Montgomery County Courthouse in downtown Dayton

NATO in Dayton 052325
NATO in Dayton 052325
NATO in Dayton 052325
NATO in Dayton 052325
NATO in Dayton 052325
NATO in Dayton 052325
NATO in Dayton 052325
NATO in Dayton 052325
NATO in Dayton 052325
NATO in Dayton 052325
NATO in Dayton 052325
NATO in Dayton 052325
NATO in Dayton 052325
1 / 13
The Old Montgomery County Courthouse, inside NATO security zone in downtown Dayton, was open for tours, Friday, May 23, 2025. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF