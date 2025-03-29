PHOTOS: The Spring 2025 Great Ohio Toy Show in Greene County

Route 68 Promotions hosted The Spring 2025 Great Ohio Toy Show at the Greene County Fairgrounds & Expo Center in Xenia on Saturday, March 29, 2025. The ticketed biannual event featured over 700 tables by vendors all over the United States spread out over seven buildings with vintage, antique, modern, diecast and hobby toys for sale. Food trucks were onsite, and entertainment was provided by DJ Marvel. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER