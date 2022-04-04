PHOTOS: Underground fire closes streets, Reibold Bulding in downtown Dayton

Downtown Dayton underground fire
Downtown Dayton underground fire
Downtown Dayton underground fire
Downtown Dayton underground fire
Downtown Dayton underground fire
Downtown Dayton underground fire
1 / 6
An underground fire closed multiple streets and the Reibold Building in downtown Dayton on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. JIM NOELKER, STAFF