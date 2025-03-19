PHOTOS: U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds honor Tipp City police officer with VIP flight

Tipp City police officer Jordan Little was honored by the United States Air Force Thunderbirds as a "Hometown Hero" and flew as a VIP in the back seat of an F-16 piloted by Maj. Brandon Maxson during a practice performance before the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show Friday, June 20, 2025, in Vandalia. Little was recognized for his life-saving efforts of Justin Trevino, who was also in attendance. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF