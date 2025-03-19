PHOTOS: U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds honor Tipp City police officer with VIP flight

062025 Hometown hero Jordan Little
062025 Hometown hero Jordan Little
062025 Hometown hero Jordan Little
062025 Hometown hero Jordan Little
062025 Hometown hero Jordan Little
062025 Hometown hero Jordan Little
062025 Hometown hero Jordan Little
062025 Hometown hero Jordan Little
062025 Hometown hero Jordan Little
062025 Hometown hero Jordan Little
062025 Hometown hero Jordan Little
062025 Hometown hero Jordan Little
062025 Hometown hero Jordan Little
062025 Hometown hero Jordan Little
062025 Thunderbirds hometown hero
062025 Thunderbirds hometown hero
062025 Thunderbirds hometown hero
062025 Thunderbirds hometown hero
062025 Thunderbirds hometown hero
062025 Thunderbirds hometown hero
062025 Thunderbirds hometown hero
062025 Thunderbirds hometown hero
062025 Thunderbirds hometown hero
062025 Thunderbirds hometown hero
1 / 24
Tipp City police officer Jordan Little was honored by the United States Air Force Thunderbirds as a "Hometown Hero" and flew as a VIP in the back seat of an F-16 piloted by Maj. Brandon Maxson during a practice performance before the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show Friday, June 20, 2025, in Vandalia. Little was recognized for his life-saving efforts of Justin Trevino, who was also in attendance. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF