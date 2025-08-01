Breaking: Unsealed court docs detail claims in Montgomery County Clerk of Courts case

PHOTOS: Vintage MacGregor golf club collection rooted in Dayton history

MacGregor golf clubs
MacGregor golf clubs
MacGregor golf clubs
MacGregor golf clubs
MacGregor golf clubs
MacGregor golf clubs
MacGregor golf clubs
MacGregor golf clubs
MacGregor golf clubs
MacGregor golf clubs
MacGregor golf clubs
MacGregor golf clubs
MacGregor golf clubs
MacGregor golf clubs
MacGregor golf clubs
1 / 15
Kevin Dick poses with some of the vintage MacGregor golf clubs his father, Robert, made and collected over the course of his career working for the company. GREG LYNCH/STAFF