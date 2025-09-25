PHOTOS: Warrant, Lita Ford & FireHouse live at Hobart Arena in Troy

PHOTOS: Warrant, Lita Ford & FireHouse live at Hobart Arena in Troy
PHOTOS: Warrant, Lita Ford & FireHouse live at Hobart Arena in Troy
PHOTOS: Warrant, Lita Ford & FireHouse live at Hobart Arena in Troy
PHOTOS: Warrant, Lita Ford & FireHouse live at Hobart Arena in Troy
PHOTOS: Warrant, Lita Ford & FireHouse live at Hobart Arena in Troy
PHOTOS: Warrant, Lita Ford & FireHouse live at Hobart Arena in Troy
PHOTOS: Warrant, Lita Ford & FireHouse live at Hobart Arena in Troy
PHOTOS: Warrant, Lita Ford & FireHouse live at Hobart Arena in Troy
PHOTOS: Warrant, Lita Ford & FireHouse live at Hobart Arena in Troy
PHOTOS: Warrant, Lita Ford & FireHouse live at Hobart Arena in Troy
PHOTOS: Warrant, Lita Ford & FireHouse live at Hobart Arena in Troy
PHOTOS: Warrant, Lita Ford & FireHouse live at Hobart Arena in Troy
PHOTOS: Warrant, Lita Ford & FireHouse live at Hobart Arena in Troy
PHOTOS: Warrant, Lita Ford & FireHouse live at Hobart Arena in Troy
PHOTOS: Warrant, Lita Ford & FireHouse live at Hobart Arena in Troy
PHOTOS: Warrant, Lita Ford & FireHouse live at Hobart Arena in Troy
PHOTOS: Warrant, Lita Ford & FireHouse live at Hobart Arena in Troy
PHOTOS: Warrant, Lita Ford & FireHouse live at Hobart Arena in Troy
PHOTOS: Warrant, Lita Ford & FireHouse live at Hobart Arena in Troy
PHOTOS: Warrant, Lita Ford & FireHouse live at Hobart Arena in Troy
PHOTOS: Warrant, Lita Ford & FireHouse live at Hobart Arena in Troy
PHOTOS: Warrant, Lita Ford & FireHouse live at Hobart Arena in Troy
PHOTOS: Warrant, Lita Ford & FireHouse live at Hobart Arena in Troy
PHOTOS: Warrant, Lita Ford & FireHouse live at Hobart Arena in Troy
PHOTOS: Warrant, Lita Ford & FireHouse live at Hobart Arena in Troy
PHOTOS: Warrant, Lita Ford & FireHouse live at Hobart Arena in Troy
PHOTOS: Warrant, Lita Ford & FireHouse live at Hobart Arena in Troy
PHOTOS: Warrant, Lita Ford & FireHouse live at Hobart Arena in Troy
PHOTOS: Warrant, Lita Ford & FireHouse live at Hobart Arena in Troy
PHOTOS: Warrant, Lita Ford & FireHouse live at Hobart Arena in Troy
PHOTOS: Warrant, Lita Ford & FireHouse live at Hobart Arena in Troy
PHOTOS: Warrant, Lita Ford & FireHouse live at Hobart Arena in Troy
PHOTOS: Warrant, Lita Ford & FireHouse live at Hobart Arena in Troy
PHOTOS: Warrant, Lita Ford & FireHouse live at Hobart Arena in Troy
PHOTOS: Warrant, Lita Ford & FireHouse live at Hobart Arena in Troy
PHOTOS: Warrant, Lita Ford & FireHouse live at Hobart Arena in Troy
PHOTOS: Warrant, Lita Ford & FireHouse live at Hobart Arena in Troy
PHOTOS: Warrant, Lita Ford & FireHouse live at Hobart Arena in Troy
PHOTOS: Warrant, Lita Ford & FireHouse live at Hobart Arena in Troy
PHOTOS: Warrant, Lita Ford & FireHouse live at Hobart Arena in Troy
PHOTOS: Warrant, Lita Ford & FireHouse live at Hobart Arena in Troy
PHOTOS: Warrant, Lita Ford & FireHouse live at Hobart Arena in Troy
PHOTOS: Warrant, Lita Ford & FireHouse live at Hobart Arena in Troy
PHOTOS: Warrant, Lita Ford & FireHouse live at Hobart Arena in Troy
PHOTOS: Warrant, Lita Ford & FireHouse live at Hobart Arena in Troy
PHOTOS: Warrant, Lita Ford & FireHouse live at Hobart Arena in Troy
PHOTOS: Warrant, Lita Ford & FireHouse live at Hobart Arena in Troy
PHOTOS: Warrant, Lita Ford & FireHouse live at Hobart Arena in Troy
PHOTOS: Warrant, Lita Ford & FireHouse live at Hobart Arena in Troy
PHOTOS: Warrant, Lita Ford & FireHouse live at Hobart Arena in Troy
1 / 50
Warrant brought their Let the Good Times Rock Tour to Hobart Arena in Troy on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025. Special guests Lita Ford and FireHouse opened the show. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER