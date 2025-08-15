Breaking: Downtown vandalism suspect has 140+ prior convictions

PHOTOS: Warren County Kustoms car show in Franklin

JOURNAL NEWS LF 080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
080925 Franklin car show
1 / 95
Hundreds of classic and custom cars filled Main Street in downtown Franklin for the Warren County Kustoms car show Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF