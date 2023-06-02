Breaking: Trump has ordered the dismantling of the Education Department. Here's what it does

PHOTOS: What to expect at Dayton BBQ Company at Carillon Park

Dayton BBQ Company
Dayton BBQ Company
Dayton BBQ Company
Dayton BBQ Company
Dayton BBQ Company
Dayton BBQ Company
Dayton BBQ Company
Dayton BBQ Company
Dayton BBQ Company
Dayton BBQ Company
Dayton BBQ Company
Dayton BBQ Company
1 / 12
Dayton BBQ Company is open at Carillon Park. NATALIE JONES/STAFF