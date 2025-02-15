PHOTOS: Women's Valentine's Dance at the Greater Dayton LGBT Center

The Greater Dayton LGBT Center in downtown Dayton hosted its annual Women’s Valentine’s Dance fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. DJ V12 provided the musical entertainment for the ticketed event which also featured light food offerings, a cash bar and drink specials. Founded in 1976, the Greater Dayton LGBT Center's goal is to offer comprehensive, community-based services to the gender and sexual minorities of the Dayton and Miami Valley area. The organization provides the community with a safe space to hold meetings and events and provide resources that encourage advocacy, education and entertainment. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER