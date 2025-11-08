PHOTOS: Xenia falls to La Salle 14-7

xenia hsfb
xenia hsfb
xenia hsfb
xenia hsfb
xenia hsfb
xenia hsfb
xenia hsfb
xenia hsfb
xenia hsfb
xenia hsfb
xenia hsfb
xenia hsfb
xenia hsfb
1 / 13
The Xenia High School football team fell to La Salle 14-7 in a Division II, Region 8 game on Friday, Nov. 7 at Doug Adams Stadium. HENRY S. CONTE / CONTRIBUTED PHOTO