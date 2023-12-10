PHOTOS: Xenia home built 98 years ago on the market

A charming Xenia Cape Cod home has all of its wood craftsmanship with added conveniences — plus large bedroom closets. Listed for $299,986 by Sue Piersall-Hanes of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Professional Realty, the vinyl-sided home at 1206 S. Detroit St. has about 1,728 square feet of living space. Sitting on a near double-parcel corner lot, across the street from a community sports park, the property features an oversized two-car detached garage with extra concrete parking; and a large concrete patio is surrounded by inviting landscaping. PHOTOS COURTESY OF DAYTON REALTORS. To see other homes listed, go to DaytonDailyNews.com/homes
