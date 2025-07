Harrisburg, Pennsylvania-based jazz-funk fusion band Yam Yam played a free concert at Levitt Pavilion in downtown Dayton on Friday, July 11, 2025, as part of the venue’s summer concert series. Dayton’s own Empire Pool, this year’s winner of the Dayton Battle of the Bands at The Brightside Music & Event Venue, opened the show. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER