Breaking: Reporter, photographer fly along with WPAFB’s 445th Airlift Wing

PHOTOS: Our staff captures the largest supermoon of 2024

101724 super moon
Hunters Moon
October 2024 Super Hunter's Moon
October 2024 Super Hunter's Moon
Springfield Standalone SNS
Alien photo
1 / 6
The super moon was visible with a clear sky Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024 in Middletown. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF