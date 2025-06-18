Pickle Fest at Austin Landing this weekend: New eating and bobbing contests

Breaking: Three Birds opens in Dayton: Here’s what to expect

Pickle Fest – Just Dill With It is 3 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 21 at Austin Landing.

Dayton’s most “dillicious” day of the year is returning to Austin Landing this weekend.

“Pickle Fest – Just Dill With It" is 3 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 21. Tickets are $5 in advance (before June 20) or $10 at the door. Those 12 and under are free.

Here’s what to expect:

ExploreDayton festivals: A guide to 2025 summer fun in the region

🥒Contests

Calling all pickle enthusiasts! There will be a kids pickle bobbing contest starting at 5 p.m. under the tent. Those 10 to 17 years old will have the chance to dive in face first and fish out as many pickles as possible.

This will be followed by an adult pickle eating contest at 5:30 p.m. Participants must be 18 and older. There will be three rounds with each round winner receiving a prize pack.

Space is limited for both contests. Cost is $10 per person. Those interested should sign up at daytonpicklefest.com.

🥒Live Music

Live music will kick off with Classic Jam from 3 to 5 p.m., followed by a Rolling Stones Tribute by Classic Jam from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and Right Now with a Van Halen Tribute from 8 to 10 p.m.

There will be a family amusement area with free inflatables and games for the kids.

ExploreThree Birds opens in Dayton: Here’s what to expect

🥒Vendors

More than 50 food and pickle-loving vendors will be at the festival featuring pickles on a stick, loaded pickle spears, pickle egg rolls, pickle gourmet pops, deep fried pickles, pickle backs and much more.

Festivalgoers will also find a Stella Artois Beer Garden on site.

MORE DETAILS

For more information, visit daytonpicklefest.com or the festival’s Facebook (@picklefestjustdillwithit) or Instagram (daytonpicklefest) pages.

About the Author

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.