‘Piggyback’ programs could have $32 million impact on Montgomery County, auditor says

The state’s budget bill, signed by Gov. Mike DeWine earlier this month, allows county commissions to create their own Homestead Exemption and Owner Occupancy Credit programs.

These so-called “piggyback” programs would double the savings offered to qualifying homeowners in participating counties, with that inclusion ultimately being up to the county board of commissioners.

Montgomery County 'Piggyback' Homestead & Owner Occupancy Credit estimates Jurisdiction Homestead Exemption Owner Occupancy Credit Total MONTGOMERY COUNTY HUMAN SERVICES $2,719,000 $1,508,000 $4,226,000 CENTERVILLE CSD $1,676,000 $1,432,000 $3,108,000 DAYTON CSD $2,294,000 $662,000 $2,956,000 KETTERING CSD $1,514,000 $943,000 $2,457,000 HUBER HEIGHTS CSD $873,000 $553,000 $1,427,000 NORTHMONT CSD $882,000 $540,000 $1,422,000 MIAMISBURG CSD $816,000 $545,000 $1,361,000 SINCLAIR COMMUNITY COLLEGE $785,000 $435,000 $1,220,000 DAYTON METRO LIBRARY $760,000 $367,000 $1,127,000 FIVE RIVERS METRO PARK DISTRICT $696,000 $386,000 $1,081,000 VANDALIA-BUTLER CSD $553,000 $367,000 $920,000 WASHINGTON TWP $450,000 $408,000 $859,000 MONTGOMERY COUNTY GENERAL FUND $513,000 $285,000 $797,000 WEST CARROLLTON CSD $566,000 $229,000 $795,000 DAYTON CITY $554,000 $193,000 $747,000 MIAMI VALLEY CTC $432,000 $233,000 $664,000 OAKWOOD CSD $224,000 $399,000 $622,000 TROTWOOD-MADISON CSD $466,000 $128,000 $594,000 HARRISON TWP $444,000 $101,000 $546,000 MAD RIVER LSD $304,000 $138,000 $442,000 MIAMI VALLEY FIRE DISTRICT $228,000 $139,000 $367,000 KETTERING CITY $217,000 $136,000 $353,000 VALLEY VIEW LSD $187,000 $122,000 $308,000 BROOKVILLE LSD $185,000 $104,000 $289,000 NORTHRIDGE LSD $235,000 $49,000 $284,000 TROTWOOD CITY $222,000 $60,000 $281,000 MIAMI TWP $164,000 $91,000 $254,000 WASHINGTON TWP PARK DISTRICT $93,000 $80,000 $173,000 JEFFERSON LSD $136,000 $31,000 $167,000 BUTLER TWP $101,000 $64,000 $164,000 JEFFERSON TWP $131,000 $26,000 $157,000 NEW LEBANON LSD $104,000 $38,000 $143,000 WASHINGTON CENTERVILLE LIBRARY $77,000 $66,000 $143,000 HUBER HEIGHTS CITY $79,000 $46,000 $125,000 RIVERSIDE CITY $79,000 $33,000 $112,000 CLAYTON CITY $65,000 $44,000 $109,000 UNION CITY $65,000 $40,000 $104,000 ENGLEWOOD CITY $61,000 $34,000 $95,000 WEST CARROLLTON CITY $65,000 $25,000 $90,000 MIAMISBURG CITY $49,000 $33,000 $82,000 FAIRBORN CSD $43,000 $36,000 $80,000 CENTERVILLE CITY $45,000 $30,000 $75,000 OAKWOOD CITY $26,000 $46,000 $72,000 BEAVERCREEK LSD $48,000 $22,000 $70,000 GERMAN TWP $41,000 $26,000 $67,000 VANDALIA CITY $38,000 $25,000 $64,000 PERRY TWP $40,000 $19,000 $59,000 JACKSON TWP $36,000 $19,000 $55,000 CLAY TWP $32,000 $20,000 $52,000 NEW LEBANON VILLAGE $40,000 $12,000 $52,000 CARLISLE LSD $34,000 $12,000 $46,000 GERMANTOWN CITY $18,000 $13,000 $31,000 SPRINGBORO CSD $4,000 $23,000 $28,000 WRIGHT MEMORIAL LIBRARY $8,000 $13,000 $21,000 GREENE COUNTY JVSD $8,000 $5,000 $13,000 TRI COUNTY NORTH LSD $8,000 $5,000 $13,000 MORAINE CITY $7,000 $3,000 $9,000 CLATYON CITY $5,000 $3,000 $8,000 BROOKVILLE CITY $5,000 $3,000 $7,000 FARMERSVILLE VILLAGE $4,000 $3,000 $7,000 CLEARCREEK TWP $1,000 $5,000 $6,000 GERMANTOWN CEMETERY $3,000 $2,000 $5,000 PHILLIPSBURG VILLAGE $4,000 $1,000 $5,000 PREBLE-SHAWNEE LSD $3,000 $2,000 $5,000 SPRINGBORO CITY $- $2,000 $2,000 WARREN COUNTY JVSD $- $2,000 $2,000 CARLISLE CITY $1,000 $- $1,000 JOINT AMBULANCE DISTRICT $1,000 $- $1,000 VERONA VILLAGE $- $- $1,000 Grand Total $20,566,000 $11,463,000 $32,029,000 Source: Montgomery County Auditor's Office



But Ohio’s county auditors say property tax relief would come at the expense of local governments that are funded through property tax — this includes counties, cities and townships, but also schools and libraries. Many auditor’s office leaders, including Keith, call for property tax relief to come from the state.

“We know that the property tax is a regressive tax, and I think we would prefer to see our state rely more on some progressive type of funding mechanism,” Keith said. “These programs are supposed to be state-funded, and I think there are resources at the state level that could provide funding for these services.”

Locally funded relief?

Commissions in Montgomery, Greene, Butler, Warren and Miami counties have told this news outlet that they’re still contemplating this new option.

According to the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office, if commissioners were to expand both programs, credits would result in cuts to every taxing authority in the county.

A by-jurisdiction impact breakdown provided by the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office makes a couple of assumptions: for example, county commissions would be able to increase the Owner Occupancy Credit between 0-2.5% under the new rules. The office’s estimates assume a 2.5% increase.

Keith’s office estimated an $18.2 million impact on local school districts; a $4.7 million impact on cities, villages and townships within Montgomery County; and a $5 million impact on county services.

Montgomery County Human Services in particular would see a $4.2 million loss.

The Human Services Levy in Montgomery County funds departments like the Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities, Montgomery County Children Services, Montgomery County Alcohol Drug Addiction & Mental Health Services, Older Adult Services and Public Health - Dayton and Montgomery County.

Montgomery County voters in November will be asked to renew a Human Services levy that funds $58 million in social services, with no increase in taxes residents are already paying.

“The demand for those services is greater than it ever has been, and the idea that we’re going to remove funding away from those services just puts a greater strain on them,” said Keith. “That’s what makes the decision very difficult.”

Two tax relief programs

State lawmakers eyed property tax relief as one of the top issues to address in the biennial budget. Historic leaps in property value throughout the state in 2023 and onward saw spikes in property taxes.

Ohio’s Homestead Exemption provides relief to 32,000 qualifying senior and disabled homeowners in Montgomery County, totaling $20.5 million in savings.

A homeowner must be at least 65 years old or permanently and totally disabled to qualify for the Homestead Exemption, which covers the first $28,000 of property valuation for a dwelling. The household adjusted gross income cannot exceed $40,000 to qualify in 2025.

For years, property owners who live in their property have been able to receive a reduction credit on qualified levies and property taxes for their primary residence through the Owner Occupancy Credit program.

In Montgomery County, there are 138,000 properties on the Owner Occupancy Credit program. This provides roughly $11.5 million in relief.

These statewide, state-funded programs cover about 2.9% of the county’s total tax burden, according to the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office. But the state’s biennial budget, also called House Bill 96, does not allocate state funding to create these local homeowner credits.

“It comes at the cost of local taxpayers, and so the local property tax will be used to provide tax relief,” Keith said. “That just doesn’t make any sense to me.”

Denise Callahan contributed to this report.