‘Piggyback’ programs could have $32 million impact on Montgomery County, auditor says

Spring generally means home-selling time for the Miami Valley. Dayton area home sales are up 5.5% for March compared to March 2023 and up 14.4% for the first quarter of 2024 compared with the first quarter of 2023. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Spring generally means home-selling time for the Miami Valley. Dayton area home sales are up 5.5% for March compared to March 2023 and up 14.4% for the first quarter of 2024 compared with the first quarter of 2023. JIM NOELKER/STAFF
Local News
By Sydney Dawes
32 minutes ago
X

It would cost up to $32 million to expand a pair of homeowner tax credits in Montgomery County as provided in the new state budget, according to estimates from the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office.

The largest estimated losses identified by Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith would be to Montgomery County Human Services, Centerville City School District and Dayton City School District.

The state’s budget bill, signed by Gov. Mike DeWine earlier this month, allows county commissions to create their own Homestead Exemption and Owner Occupancy Credit programs.

These so-called “piggyback” programs would double the savings offered to qualifying homeowners in participating counties, with that inclusion ultimately being up to the county board of commissioners.

Montgomery County 'Piggyback' Homestead & Owner Occupancy Credit estimates

JurisdictionHomestead ExemptionOwner Occupancy CreditTotal
MONTGOMERY COUNTY HUMAN SERVICES $2,719,000 $1,508,000 $4,226,000
CENTERVILLE CSD $1,676,000 $1,432,000 $3,108,000
DAYTON CSD $2,294,000 $662,000 $2,956,000
KETTERING CSD $1,514,000 $943,000 $2,457,000
HUBER HEIGHTS CSD $873,000 $553,000 $1,427,000
NORTHMONT CSD $882,000 $540,000 $1,422,000
MIAMISBURG CSD $816,000 $545,000 $1,361,000
SINCLAIR COMMUNITY COLLEGE $785,000 $435,000 $1,220,000
DAYTON METRO LIBRARY $760,000 $367,000 $1,127,000
FIVE RIVERS METRO PARK DISTRICT $696,000 $386,000 $1,081,000
VANDALIA-BUTLER CSD $553,000 $367,000 $920,000
WASHINGTON TWP $450,000 $408,000 $859,000
MONTGOMERY COUNTY GENERAL FUND $513,000 $285,000 $797,000
WEST CARROLLTON CSD $566,000 $229,000 $795,000
DAYTON CITY $554,000 $193,000 $747,000
MIAMI VALLEY CTC $432,000 $233,000 $664,000
OAKWOOD CSD $224,000 $399,000 $622,000
TROTWOOD-MADISON CSD $466,000 $128,000 $594,000
HARRISON TWP $444,000 $101,000 $546,000
MAD RIVER LSD $304,000 $138,000 $442,000
MIAMI VALLEY FIRE DISTRICT $228,000 $139,000 $367,000
KETTERING CITY $217,000 $136,000 $353,000
VALLEY VIEW LSD $187,000 $122,000 $308,000
BROOKVILLE LSD $185,000 $104,000 $289,000
NORTHRIDGE LSD $235,000 $49,000 $284,000
TROTWOOD CITY $222,000 $60,000 $281,000
MIAMI TWP $164,000 $91,000 $254,000
WASHINGTON TWP PARK DISTRICT $93,000 $80,000 $173,000
JEFFERSON LSD $136,000 $31,000 $167,000
BUTLER TWP $101,000 $64,000 $164,000
JEFFERSON TWP $131,000 $26,000 $157,000
NEW LEBANON LSD $104,000 $38,000 $143,000
WASHINGTON CENTERVILLE LIBRARY $77,000 $66,000 $143,000
HUBER HEIGHTS CITY $79,000 $46,000 $125,000
RIVERSIDE CITY $79,000 $33,000 $112,000
CLAYTON CITY $65,000 $44,000 $109,000
UNION CITY $65,000 $40,000 $104,000
ENGLEWOOD CITY $61,000 $34,000 $95,000
WEST CARROLLTON CITY $65,000 $25,000 $90,000
MIAMISBURG CITY $49,000 $33,000 $82,000
FAIRBORN CSD $43,000 $36,000 $80,000
CENTERVILLE CITY $45,000 $30,000 $75,000
OAKWOOD CITY $26,000 $46,000 $72,000
BEAVERCREEK LSD $48,000 $22,000 $70,000
GERMAN TWP $41,000 $26,000 $67,000
VANDALIA CITY $38,000 $25,000 $64,000
PERRY TWP $40,000 $19,000 $59,000
JACKSON TWP $36,000 $19,000 $55,000
CLAY TWP $32,000 $20,000 $52,000
NEW LEBANON VILLAGE $40,000 $12,000 $52,000
CARLISLE LSD $34,000 $12,000 $46,000
GERMANTOWN CITY $18,000 $13,000 $31,000
SPRINGBORO CSD $4,000 $23,000 $28,000
WRIGHT MEMORIAL LIBRARY $8,000 $13,000 $21,000
GREENE COUNTY JVSD $8,000 $5,000 $13,000
TRI COUNTY NORTH LSD $8,000 $5,000 $13,000
MORAINE CITY $7,000 $3,000 $9,000
CLATYON CITY $5,000 $3,000 $8,000
BROOKVILLE CITY $5,000 $3,000 $7,000
FARMERSVILLE VILLAGE $4,000 $3,000 $7,000
CLEARCREEK TWP $1,000 $5,000 $6,000
GERMANTOWN CEMETERY $3,000 $2,000 $5,000
PHILLIPSBURG VILLAGE $4,000 $1,000 $5,000
PREBLE-SHAWNEE LSD $3,000 $2,000 $5,000
SPRINGBORO CITY $- $2,000 $2,000
WARREN COUNTY JVSD $- $2,000 $2,000
CARLISLE CITY $1,000 $- $1,000
JOINT AMBULANCE DISTRICT $1,000 $- $1,000
VERONA VILLAGE $- $- $1,000
Grand Total $20,566,000 $11,463,000 $32,029,000

Source: Montgomery County Auditor's Office

But Ohio’s county auditors say property tax relief would come at the expense of local governments that are funded through property tax — this includes counties, cities and townships, but also schools and libraries. Many auditor’s office leaders, including Keith, call for property tax relief to come from the state.

“We know that the property tax is a regressive tax, and I think we would prefer to see our state rely more on some progressive type of funding mechanism,” Keith said. “These programs are supposed to be state-funded, and I think there are resources at the state level that could provide funding for these services.”

Locally funded relief?

Commissions in Montgomery, Greene, Butler, Warren and Miami counties have told this news outlet that they’re still contemplating this new option.

According to the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office, if commissioners were to expand both programs, credits would result in cuts to every taxing authority in the county.

A by-jurisdiction impact breakdown provided by the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office makes a couple of assumptions: for example, county commissions would be able to increase the Owner Occupancy Credit between 0-2.5% under the new rules. The office’s estimates assume a 2.5% increase.

Keith’s office estimated an $18.2 million impact on local school districts; a $4.7 million impact on cities, villages and townships within Montgomery County; and a $5 million impact on county services.

Montgomery County Human Services in particular would see a $4.2 million loss.

The Human Services Levy in Montgomery County funds departments like the Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities, Montgomery County Children Services, Montgomery County Alcohol Drug Addiction & Mental Health Services, Older Adult Services and Public Health - Dayton and Montgomery County.

Montgomery County voters in November will be asked to renew a Human Services levy that funds $58 million in social services, with no increase in taxes residents are already paying.

“The demand for those services is greater than it ever has been, and the idea that we’re going to remove funding away from those services just puts a greater strain on them,” said Keith. “That’s what makes the decision very difficult.”

Two tax relief programs

State lawmakers eyed property tax relief as one of the top issues to address in the biennial budget. Historic leaps in property value throughout the state in 2023 and onward saw spikes in property taxes.

Ohio’s Homestead Exemption provides relief to 32,000 qualifying senior and disabled homeowners in Montgomery County, totaling $20.5 million in savings.

A homeowner must be at least 65 years old or permanently and totally disabled to qualify for the Homestead Exemption, which covers the first $28,000 of property valuation for a dwelling. The household adjusted gross income cannot exceed $40,000 to qualify in 2025.

For years, property owners who live in their property have been able to receive a reduction credit on qualified levies and property taxes for their primary residence through the Owner Occupancy Credit program.

In Montgomery County, there are 138,000 properties on the Owner Occupancy Credit program. This provides roughly $11.5 million in relief.

These statewide, state-funded programs cover about 2.9% of the county’s total tax burden, according to the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office. But the state’s biennial budget, also called House Bill 96, does not allocate state funding to create these local homeowner credits.

“It comes at the cost of local taxpayers, and so the local property tax will be used to provide tax relief,” Keith said. “That just doesn’t make any sense to me.”

Denise Callahan contributed to this report.

In Other News
1
Hiring up in region. But local job market lags most cities in Ohio
2
Premier Health says customer information compromised during 2023 data...
3
17-year-old to be tried as adult in 100 mph Dayton police chase that...
4
Road diets for North Main, Wayne Ave. City asks for patience during...
5
Man accused of shooting, killing his uncle in Dayton indicted

About the Author

Follow Sydney Dawes on twitter

Sydney Dawes covers news in Montgomery County for Dayton Daily News. She previously worked as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun, and prior to then, she served as the editor of The Athens NEWS and the Vinton-Jackson Courier. Dawes has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Ohio University.