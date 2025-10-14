Piqua food pantry looking for new home

“Council on Rural Services, Inc., is the organization that provides Head Start services throughout Western Ohio, including Miami County. Council on Rural Services believes that it is in their best interest to sever this relationship and not allow New Path’s services to operate out of their facility,” said William Lutz, New Path executive director.

The New Path Piqua Food Pantry in September had more than 700 visits, with more than 5,700 so far this year, Lutz said.

“We will continue to look for a home in Piqua,” he said. “We believe we are providing a critical service to the community and we wish we had more time to transition to a new location.”

Those wanting more information are encouraged to contact William Lutz, executive director of New Path at 937-669-1213 or via email at blutz@ginghamsburg.org.