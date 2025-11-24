Breaking: Carlisle schools income tax repeal request will be recounted

Piqua man charged with attempted murder after shooting 2 in Warren County

The Warren County courts building houses Warren County Common Pleas Court. JEN BALDUF/STAFF

Credit: Jen Balduf

Credit: Jen Balduf

The Warren County courts building houses Warren County Common Pleas Court. JEN BALDUF/STAFF
Local News
By
0 minutes ago
X

A grand jury indicted a Piqua man on attempted murder charges after he reportedly shot at vehicles in Warren County in October, injuring two women.

What was he charged with?

• Indictment: Noah Brandon Collum Bays, 31, is facing two counts of attempted murder, four counts of felonious assault and one count each of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises and improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or school safety zone, according to a Warren County grand jury report.

Noah Brandon Collum Bays. Photo courtesy of Miami County Jail.

icon to expand image

ExploreRELATED: Bond set at $200K for Piqua man accused of shooting 2 in Warren County

What was he accused of?

• Shooting: On Oct. 27, Bays used a rifle to fire several rounds at a vehicle at the intersection of Lytle and Ferry roads, according to the grand jury report.

Warren County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area around 12:52 p.m. Two vehicles were hit by gunfire. A house across the street was also hit.

• Two injured: The gunfire hit a woman, who was the intended target, according to the grand jury report.

A second woman was also injured.

One was shot in the thigh and the other was shot in the right arm, Warren County Court records read. The women were in separate vehicles.

“This was an isolated incident and there is no further threat to the community,” read a statement from the sheriff’s office. “Both victims have received medical treatment and are recovering.”

What happens next?

• Court hearing: Bays has an arraignment on Tuesday.

His bond was previously set at $200,000 before being increased to $1 million in municipal court.

In Other News
1
2 injured after shooting in Dayton
2
More than 50 animals seized during animal cruelty investigation in...
3
Carlisle schools income tax repeal request will be recounted
4
Eaton woman pleads guilty to inappropriate relationships with 3 teens
5
Dayton could raise water, sewer rates by more than 8% next three years

About the Author