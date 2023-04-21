Pirates make four-run first stand up in win over Reds

Contreras (2-1) gave up one run and five hits in 6 1/3 innings with eight strikeouts and two walks. It was the 10th straight game in which a Pirates starter pitched at least six innings. It is Pittsburgh’s longest streak since 2015.

The Reds broke their streak of 24 consecutive scoreless innings when Jake Vosler singled in the Reds’ first run in the seventh off Contreras.

Cincinnati got within a run with a two-run eighth during which Jonathan India hit an RBI single and scored on Spencer Steer’s sacrifice fly. India finished with three hits.

The two runs were the first allowed by Colin Holderman this season in nine innings over nine appearances. David Bednar pitched a perfect ninth for his sixth save.

Weaver (0-1) worked six innings in his first start after beginning the season on the injured list because of right forearm discomfort. He gave up four runs and four hits, struck out eight and walked two.

“There were a lot of variables involved, one being settling down and getting rid of a lot of the emotion of it being my first start of the season,” Weaver said. “It’s tough to go out there and use the emotion when you feel like you’re drowning. I was just missing down or in or away.

“The umpire was making good calls, but they were tight and I was just missing with my pitches.”