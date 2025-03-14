Plan for 159-townhome development approved in Huber Heights

The site of the planned $41 million project is east of Wildcat Road, south of Kellenburger Road, and west of Ohio 202. To the southeast is a shopping center that includes Lowe’s, Kohl’s and other stores.

The agreement will facilitate the project by providing development incentives, including real property tax exemptions and the issuance of one or more revenue bonds, documents show.

The development, to be named Creekside Woods, will be completed in two phases, with phase one consisting of 78 single-family townhomes and final buildout completions beginning on or around July 2027.

Phase two will consist of 81 townhomes, with final buildout completions beginning on or around December 2028, documents state.

The anticipated average sales price is $305,000 per residence.

The developer is required to submit detailed site plans for review by the city with each phase.

The wooded site has a steep ravine and is bisected by a stream, characteristics that have impeded the site’s development in the past, Assistant City Manager and City Planner Aaron Sorrell said previously.

Taking these geographic features into account, Grey Fox Capital proposed two development areas with separate entrances from Wildcat Road and Charlesgate Road, according to documents submitted to and approved by planning commission last year.

The two development areas will be connected via walking paths only, planning documents state, and much of the stream and surrounding trees and vegetation will remain undisturbed.

The development will include just over 8 acres of open space with walking paths throughout, which will highlight the site’s natural features, plans show.

To the south of the site, plans are underway for construction of a new campground and resort, to be called Hidden Heights, on 67 acres of vacant land located at 8121 Old Troy Pike, just behind the Camping World store.

Wright Way Ohio LLC is finalizing infrastructure costs and is aiming to begin construction this year, Sorrell said Thursday.

The developer also applied for new business liquor permits in January, records indicate.

Once opened, the campground is expected to operate around 9 months per year, likely from March to November, and be closed for the winter months.