Plans for new WaWa gas station move forward in Moraine

Applicants Highdale and developer Jeffrey R. Anderson Real Estate want to knock down a two-story brick apartment building adjacent to the vacant restaurant, and turn the combined site into a WaWa store.

City Manager Michael Davis said the rezoning request for the site now moves forward to Moraine City Council for consideration based on the Planning Commission’s recommendation.

Asked how important it is to get a project that brings to the area new business, tax revenue and job opportunities, Davis told this news outlet that “the city reviews any developer inquiries, and Moraine’s PC (Planning Commission) and (City) Council will determine site possibilities and functionality.”

As for how WaWa aligns with the city’s development/redevelopment goals, Davis said, “the existing business zoning of the former Frisch’s site allows for certain neighborhood retail opportunities. The rezoning request is pursuing similar allowances.”

The Wawa chain of more than 1,100 convenience/fuel stores operating in eight states is in the midst of a a massive expansion in Ohio, as well as surrounding states.

WaWa opened its first Ohio store last month in Butler County’s Liberty Twp.